Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Spi Energy stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Spi Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

