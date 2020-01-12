SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.35. SINA has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SINA will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 118.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SINA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.