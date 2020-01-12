Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.05. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Security National Financial by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

