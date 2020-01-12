-$0.09 EPS Expected for Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Nextdecade reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nextdecade.

Get Nextdecade alerts:

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nextdecade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nextdecade by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nextdecade by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Nextdecade has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.