Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $247,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $4,699,655.75. Insiders sold a total of 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

