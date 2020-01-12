Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Masimo posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $164.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. Masimo has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $165.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.