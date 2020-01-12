Analysts Expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

USM opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 9,910.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

