Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 20,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

