Blakecoin (BLC) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Blakecoin has a market cap of $15,772.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,156.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.01764430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.03265242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00615625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00732952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00067543 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00431323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,467 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

