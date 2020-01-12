Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and $1.11 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.01960824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00187600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00126014 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,788,680 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.