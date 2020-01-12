Kolion Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Kolion token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00005530 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kolion has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kolion has a total market capitalization of $451,320.00 and approximately $2,645.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kolion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.01960824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00187600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00126014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kolion Profile

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077 . Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org

Kolion Token Trading

Kolion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kolion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kolion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kolion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.