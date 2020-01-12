I/O Coin (IOC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,913.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $3,913.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00796609 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,911,857 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.