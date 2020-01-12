Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $56.10 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Verge has a market cap of $56.10 million and $740,687.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bitfinex, Graviex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00615625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000964 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009890 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000438 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,143,548,759 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Coindeal, Upbit, Crex24, BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Binance, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Gate.io and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

