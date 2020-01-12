OmiseGO (OMG) Price Hits $0.68

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $95.71 million and $45.45 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00008373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Poloniex, BX Thailand and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000406 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bitbns, CoinBene, Coinone, Binance, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, BitMart, AirSwap, Ovis, BitForex, Zebpay, Tidex, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, IDAX, BigONE, DigiFinex, ABCC, Poloniex, Neraex, Independent Reserve, Koinex, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Mercatox, DDEX, Coinnest, BX Thailand, CoinTiger, Iquant, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TDAX, ChaoEX, OKEx, HitBTC, OTCBTC, COSS, Upbit, BitBay, C2CX, TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, FCoin, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Kucoin, B2BX, Bittrex, Liqui, Bithumb, Crex24, IDEX, Huobi, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Braziliex, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Coinrail, GOPAX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

