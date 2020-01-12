Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $25.07 million and $9.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Coinsuper, Dcoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.40 or 0.05979925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026454 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035603 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001173 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,037,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, WazirX, IDEX, Binance, Hotbit, BiKi, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bitrabbit, MXC, BitMax, Bitbns, Korbit, Coinall, BitAsset, HitBTC and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.