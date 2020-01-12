Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $640.32 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $640.32 million and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.51 or 0.00067543 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin International, FCoin, Stocks.Exchange and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.01764430 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, Bithumb, BigONE, Bitsane, Upbit, BtcTrade.im, C2CX, Cryptopia, OKCoin International, EXX, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, Bibox, Kucoin, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Instant Bitex, Kraken, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Binance, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Coinroom, CoinEgg, BitForex, LBank, RightBTC, Liquid, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, QBTC, HitBTC, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Coinone, Koineks, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, BTC Markets, BTC-Alpha, FCoin, CPDAX, ZB.COM, Huobi, Indodax, Korbit, Coinhub, CoinExchange, BCEX, Bittrex, Exrates, HBUS, Coinut, OKEx and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

