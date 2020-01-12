ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.77 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Allbit and Upbit. ICON has a market cap of $62.71 million and $4.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.01960824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00187600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00126014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,062 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, DragonEX, IDEX, Allbit, COSS, CoinTiger, Upbit, Huobi, OOOBTC, OKEx, Hotbit, ABCC, HitBTC, Rfinex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

