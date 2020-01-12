Bean Cash (BITB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $837,387.00 and $35.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000213 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,420,053,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

