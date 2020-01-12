Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Smart Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.