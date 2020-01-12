Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Del Taco Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $296.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $327,224.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 91,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 189,879 shares of company stock worth $1,442,220. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

