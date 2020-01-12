United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.57.

United Continental stock opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96. United Continental has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Continental will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

