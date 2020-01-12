Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

WLDN opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

