XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XBIT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of XBIT opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Analysts predict that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

