Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.01.

LTHM opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 275.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

