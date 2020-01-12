Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marchex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

MCHX opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Marchex has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 278,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

