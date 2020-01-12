Zacks Investment Research Lowers MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $754.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

