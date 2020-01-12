Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

ABEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Smart Global Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Smart Global Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Del Taco Restaurants Upgraded at BidaskClub
Del Taco Restaurants Upgraded at BidaskClub
United Continental Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
United Continental Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Willdan Group Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Willdan Group Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
XBiotech Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
XBiotech Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Livent Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Livent Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report