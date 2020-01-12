Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

ABEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

