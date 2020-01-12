Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $389.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

