Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

