Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 180 ($2.37).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 195.83 ($2.58).

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

