Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

