Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. CBRE Group posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,709,000 after buying an additional 2,470,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,132,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,015,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $61.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

