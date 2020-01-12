-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.24). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OMER stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Omeros has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

