Analysts Expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce ($0.09) Earnings Per Share

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ContraFect an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ContraFect by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 735,450 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

