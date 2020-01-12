Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of AVK stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.