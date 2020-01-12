Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Manning and Napier has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years. Manning and Napier has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Manning and Napier to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

Shares of MN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Manning and Napier has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.