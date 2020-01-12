Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Empire stock opened at C$30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.46. Empire has a 12-month low of C$27.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.50.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.