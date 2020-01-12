BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BBK opened at $15.59 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Manning and Napier Inc Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend
Manning and Napier Inc Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend
Empire Company Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
Empire Company Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report