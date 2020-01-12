BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BBK opened at $15.59 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

