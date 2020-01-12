Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BFY)

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BFY stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

