Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BME)

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26.
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
