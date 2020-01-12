Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BME)

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

