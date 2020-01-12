Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BQH opened at $15.39 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $292,332.48.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

