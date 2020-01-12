Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

JFR stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

