Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst alerts:

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.