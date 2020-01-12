Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

