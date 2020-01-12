Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JRI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

In other news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $32,652.40.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

