Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of BUI opened at $22.36 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.
