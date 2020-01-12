Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of BUI opened at $22.36 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

