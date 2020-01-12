Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

