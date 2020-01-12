Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

JLS stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

