National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price (up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05)) on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 957.08 ($12.59).

NG stock opened at GBX 935 ($12.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 925.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 879.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

