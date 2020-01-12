Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 550 ($7.23). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAGE. Investec began coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pagegroup to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 511.67 ($6.73).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 463.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

In other Pagegroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.