Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

LON:OXB opened at GBX 690 ($9.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.25 million and a PE ratio of -59.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.09. Oxford BioMedica has a 52 week low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

